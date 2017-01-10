Dugdale fires Brighouse to semis

Brighouse Town are through to the semi-finals of the West Riding County Cup after a 2-0 home win over Evo Stik NPL Division One North rivals Ossett Town last night.

Thomas Dugdale struck twice in four minutes towards the end of the first half as Paul Quinn’s side followed up previous wins in the competition against Garforth and Goole.

Dugdale’s opener, on 39 minutes, was scored at the back post after a ball down the right flank from Kurt Harris had evaded everyone.

The midfielder, an ex-Sheffield Wednesday junior, added a quick second with an angled 10 yard effort following a corner.

It was a useful win for eighth-placed Town against their second-placed visitors.

The other three last eight games are scheduled for tonight. Harrogate Town play Bradford Park Avenue, Tadcaster Albion face Halifax Town’s conquerors Silsden and Farsley Celtic play Guiseley.