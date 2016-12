Ealandians ejected from cup

Ealandians have been kicked out of the Halifax FA Albert Crabtree Cup and Ryburn United reinstated.

The Elland Cricket Club based side, who are second in the Yorkshire Amateur League’s top flight, failed to register one of their players with the competition secretary for the game with Ryburn on November 19.

Ealandians came out on top 5-4 on penalties but it is now Halifax AFL title contenders Ryburn who will host another Elland side, Huddersfield Amateurs, in the last eight on January 21.

Second round matches were completed yesterday when Brighouse Sports provided an upset, beating division-higher Hebden Royd Red Star 4-3 away.

Yesterday’s second round results: Hebden Royd Red Star 3 Brighouse Sports 4, Huddersfield Amateurs 6 Calder 76 3, Shelf FC 2 Sowerby Bridge 3, Shelf United 2 Greetland 5, Sowerby United 3 Ivy House 2, St Columbas 2 Midgley United 3.

Quarter final draw: Greetland v Brighouse Sports, Ryburn United v Huddersfield Amateurs, Sowerby United v Sowerby Bridge, Warley Rangers v Midgley United. Matches on Saturday, January 21 (1.45).

Halifax AFL and Sunday League round-ups go on line on Mondays and Tuesdays.