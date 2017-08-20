FA Cup dismay for Brighouse

Brighouse Town bowed out of the Emirates FA Cup with a hard to stomach 3-2 defeat at Bamber Bridge in the preliminary round.

They led 2-1 with five minutes left, having played well, but were undone by two goals from home substitute Jamie Milligan.

He made it 2-2 with an audacious effort from the centre circle which went over ‘keeper Declan Howard and then struck the winner with a free-kick in the first minute of added time.

Play had been held up for 25 minutes in the first half at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium after home centre forward Brad Carsley struck his head on the concrete perimeter wall.

He left the ground by ambulance by was later discharged from hospital with concussion.

Bridge threatened from an early inswinging free kick and corner but Brighouse took the lead after five minutes when they broke the offside trap and a low cross was stabbed home by Aaron Martin,

Howard pushed an effort round a post but Bridge equalised arrived on 12 minutes when Matt Dudley was brought down and Potts sent Howard the wrong way from the spot.

After the Carsley collision incident, and his departure on a stretcher, neither goal was really threatened in the remainder of the half.

The home side had an effort blocked on the line in the early stages of the second half before Brighouse regained the lead with a powerful header from a corner by assistant boss Nat Brown, who had come on at half time for Harley Wigley.

Brighouse might have had another, Lloyd Rigby making a fine save, and they looked to be holding out comfortably until Milligan’s dramatic double, completed by his superb free kick which went round the wall and in off a post.