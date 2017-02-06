Altrincham 0-1 Halifax: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 win at Altrincham.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match

Wasn’t happy with Billy for dropping my mate Steve ‘Neuer’ Drench but have to say Sam Johnson’s performance was excellent; the penalty save and several others kept us in the game.

Moment of the match

Seeing Matty Brown’s name on the team sheet made my day. He played the whole match and hardly put a foot wrong. It was great to see one of our Wembley heros return. Also have to mention I love this ground as I get my own dugout at the side of the pitch.

Kit Walton

Moan of the match

We did get three points so can’t moan too much but as for entertainment, there was very little, how animated Billy was was one of the most entertaining parts of an otherwise dull Saturday afternoon.

Man of the match

Andrew Mann

In a game where a number of Town players were off-key, Josh Wilde put in a good performance, defending well and getting forward at every opportunity. There is a theory that he is only keeping the left back position warm until Macca returns, but his form has been consistently good since the first couple of games back in August.

Moment of the match

Although Sam Johnson’s save was a key moment, the penalty kick was poor. The key moment has to be our goal, even with a lucky deflection, and it was nice to stick one up Alty as revenge for their chairman making us stand in the pouring rain last season. All said, our group had a fantastic day out in Altrincham, and the result was simply the icing on the cake.

Moan of the match

We know from experience that we struggle to break down the poorest of teams who stick ten men behind the ball even when playing at home; fortunately, we kept going and got the all important three points. Nothing else much worth talking about, although I estimate there were well under 500 in the home fans’ sections, so if we took 383 supporters the official crowd of 1,344 looks a wild exaggeration.

Man of the match

Liam King, looked lively all game and capped off a good performance with a late winner to send us home happy.

Moment of the match

Sam Johnson saving an Alty penalty early on, result could’ve been very different had that gone in the net.

Moan of the match

Overall the performance was poor and a very bad spectacle to watch. But three points is all that matters.