Altrincham v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town travel to rock-bottom Altrincham on Saturday (3pm) knowing a win could lift them back into the play-off places.

Town would need other results to go their way, but could regain a top-five place if they win against The Robins.

Altrincham are managed by former Halifax defender Matt Doughty, who spent four years at The Shay, and was part of the team that reached the Conference play-off final in 2006.

Doughty took over on an initially-temporary basis after Jim Harvey, who guided Halifax to success in the FA Trophy final at Wembley in May 2016, was sacked by The Robins in December.

His side have won just once in the league all season and have lost more games and conceded more goals than any other team in the division.

Altrincham have not won a home league game this season, and have won just three out of their 18 home matches in all competitions. Their overall record in all competitions this season stands at five wins in 35 matches, with only two clean sheets.

They have conceded three or more goals on 11 occasions, with their last win coming at Blyth Spartans in the FA Trophy on December 10, with The Robins not registering a victory in their 10 games since then.

The two clubs drew 2-2 at The Shay earlier this season.

