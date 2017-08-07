Barrow v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town will aim to bounce back from their opening-day defeat with a win at Barrow on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

The Shaymen were beaten 2-0 at home on Saturday in their first game back in the fifth tier and now face a tough-looking trip to a team who finished seventh last season.

Barrow lost 2-1 at Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday, falling 2-0 down after 21 minutes before grabbing a late goal through Dan Jones.

The club lost star players Jordan Williams and Richard Bennett to Rochdale and Carlisl respectively over the summer, while last season’s top-scorer Byron Harrison is currently out injured.

Barrow boss Paul Cox, who had a stint at Halifax during his playing days, was not happy with his team’s first-half display at Dagenham but felt they improved after the interval.

Only Lincoln and Forest Green lost fewer home league games in the division than Barrow last season, with Cox’s side also having the fourth best defensive home record.

Town lost 4-1 the last time they played at Barrow, with current Halifax striker Ben Tomlinson among the goals for the hosts.

Tuesday’s National League fixtures:

Gateshead v Guiseley

Chester FC v Fylde

Leyton Orient v Solihull Moors

Barrow v FC Halifax Town

Ebbsfleet United v Maidstone United

Boreham Wood v Dag & Red

Eastleigh FC v Sutton United

Maidenhead United v Wrexham

Aldershot Town v Torquay United

Dover Athletic v Bromley

Macclesfield Town v Hartlepool

Tranmere v Woking