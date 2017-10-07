Boreham Wood 1-1 FC Halifax Town

Adam Morgan came off the bench to earn 10-man FC Halifax Town a point as they drew 1-1 at Boreham Wood.

Morgan scored Town’s first goal in nearly five hours to hand the visitors a deserved draw.

After an awful start, The Shaymen produced some good football and another hard-working, disciplined display, limiting the hosts to few clear chances; a defeat would have been scant reward on the balance of play.

As much as absentees allowed, Billy Heath rang the changes, dropping Morgan and Josh Macdonald to the bench and Dion Charles from the bench.

Heath was keen to see Town keep a clean sheet on the road again after doing so in their first five away games, but his side were caught napping when, after a foul by Matty Kosylo, Andrade went for goal when everyone must surely have been expecting a cross, and disappointingly beat Sam Johnson at his near post.

Andrade, the hosts’ biggest threat by far, had the ball in the net soon afterwards but that was ruled out for offside, although Heath didn’t look happy that Johnson had parried Dan Holman’s shot straight into Andrade’s path after the visitors had stood off the hosts.

Thankfully the visitors weathered the early pressure and worked their way into the game; Kosylo was Town’s brightest spark and enjoyed his free role in a 3-5-2 behind Ben Tomlinson, making his first start since the opening day, and Tom Denton, twice testing Grant Smith from range.

Halifax showed what they were capable of when Tomlinson cleverly flicked on Denton’s nod down into the path of Kosylo, who then played in Scott McManus, who was tackled by Kane Smith.

Kosylo also produced a delightful piece of skill and close control near the touchline to evade a home defender, but they were rare glimpse of quality in what was a physical game mired in hopeful passes forward and possession regularly changing hands.

Tomlinson brought a high work-rate to the side but was no more of a goal threat than Morgan, with Halifax arguably lacking someone with real pace to play alongside Denton.

Heath’s switch to three at the back seemed to help quell the threat of Andrade and experienced strike partner Holman, but a lack of width in the final third meant there was a lack of service to Denton from dangerous areas.

Heath was furious that David Stephens wasn’t shown a second yellow after taking out Kosylo on the edge of the box, with the Town man curling the free-kick just wide.

To make matters worse, Mark Ricketts was then booked for a challenge on Kosylo near the halfway line for less of an infringement.

Halifax had started the second-half like they should have started the first though, with Denton’s header questionably chalked off for offside.

Holman and Keiran Murtagh both went close with headers from inside the box as Town’s threat tapered off.

But after Kosylo’s shot across goal was only parried by Smith, Morgan was left with a tap-in to equalise.

That was before Denton was dismissed for an alleged elbow on Stephens of all people, capping a difficult afternoon for referee Carl Brook.

Boreham Wood: G Smith, K Smith, Stephens, Wells, Woodards, Ricketts, Shakes, Champion, Murtagh, Andrade, Holman (Benson 75). Subs not used: Jeffers, Turley, Thomas, Turgott.

Scorer: Andrade (8)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 6

Corners: 5

Halifax: Johnson, Moyo, Brown, Hotte, Wilde, McManus, Oliver, Lynch (King (81), Kosylo (Clarke 90), Tomlinson (Morgan 75), Denton. Subs not used: Nicholson, Macdonald.

Scorer: Morgan (80)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 7

Corners: 9

Attendance: 562

Referee: Carl Brook

Town man of the match: Matty Kosylo