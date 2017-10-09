Boreham Wood 1-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-1 draw at Boreham Wood.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - No real stand outs this week but again Kosylo looked the most threatening town player in attack, needs to learn to control his temper however.

Moment of the match - Substitute Adam Morgan, who should’ve been on the pitch well before he was, being in the right place to tap home after the Boreham Wood keeper parried Kosylo’s shot/cross.

Moan of the match - Looked a harsh decision to disallow Denton’s header for offside. Poor officiating - something we’re becoming all too familiar with.

Kit Walton

Man of the match – It could go to any of our three central defenders. I’ll go for Josh Wilde, who stood out all through the match even after he got clattered.

Moment of the match – Tom Denton heads in from a narrow angle. Difficult to see how he could have been offside, because the cross was from an advanced position and Tom ran some distance forward to head in. The linesman obviously interpreted the rules in a different way.

Moan of the match – Rubbish refereeing, no stand at either end so complete lack of atmosphere, bad positioning by Sam to give the goal away, Kosylo volunteering for his fifth booking (off the ball), rubbish refereeing, nasty linesman complete with V-sign to away fans, Denton leading with his arm then his elbow, rubbish refereeing, no sending off for the Boreham Wood player who body checked Kosylo when he was clean through. Oh, and rubbish refereeing!

Rob Brown

Man of the match - On a day when the entire team got stuck in it’s difficult to choose the man of the match. I’d have to go with Matty Kosylo just because he created several good chances and contributed to the goal.

Moment of the match - 51st minute, Tom Denton beat the goalkeeper only to be denied an equaliser by the linesman. It was a very poor decision by the linesman and ultimately cost the Shaymen three points.

Moan of the match - The referee was shocking, awful, incompetent and useless but nowhere near as bad as the Boreham Wood club administrators. Confiscating bottles of water from away fans to try and boost their tea hut sales is scandalous. Let’s hope Halifax Town return the favour when they visit us. Charging them to park the team bus would be a great start!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Matty Brown gave a solid captain’s performance, he led the team well and kept them going right til the final whistle.

Moment of the match - Adam Morgan showed why he should have started with a tap in which lifted the spirits of the players and crowd.

Moan of the match - Not sure whether it’s the officials, who seems very inconsistent, or lack of discipline in the team but now we are losing Kosylo for a match and Denton for three. At this rate we better get a bigger squad.