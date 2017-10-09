Boreham Wood 1-1 FC Halifax Town: Heath bemoans officiating after draw

Town boss Billy Heath said Boreham Wood should have ended the game with 10 men, not Halifax, after their 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Heath felt defender David Stephens should have been shown a second booking for a foul on Matty Kosylo just after half-time, and didn’t agree with the referee Carl Brook’s decision to dismiss Tom Denton for an alleged elbow.

“The referee can’t get everything right but you want them to get the big decisions right - that’s all you can ask as a manager,” he said.

“Everybody can see it in the ground. There’s no coming together - Kossy’’s going clean through. If he doesn’t make the challenge, he scores.

“It’s been explained to me that there was a man covering across but he’s not going to catch Kossy.

“Then we get a big decision against us which was another poor decision to give a straight red against Dents. It’s ridiculous.

“The referee had a poor game. Simple as that.”

When asked if he would appeal Denton’s red card, Heath said: “There’s no point. We appealed the Garner one, which was never a sending-off, and didn’t get anywhere with that.”

Heath believed his side deserved all three points from the match, in which they fell behind to an early Bruno Andrade goal before Adam Morgan came off the bench to equalise.

“I thought we should have won,” said the Town boss. “Obviously we made a big mistake for the goal but I think we’ve had the better chances.

“At 1-0 they’ve missed a header to go 2-0 up but after half-time it was all us.

“If the ref does his job they were down to 10 men.

“But the players were absolutely fantastic. They’re working so hard, didn’t let the goal against us really affect us.

“We played some good stuff and in the first 25 minutes of the second-half there was only one team in it.

“We changed the shape because we’ve conceding goals away from home and Boreham Wood play three at the back, and it worked no problems.

“We didn’t look disjointed or out of shape. We carried on with our business.

“It’s a fantastic group and it’s a good point. Not many teams will come here and win.”

Heath was disappointed at the manner of Boreham Wood’s goal.

“Sam’s got caught out,” Heath said. “If a keeper makes a mistake it usually leads to a goal. Other players can make 20 mistakes a game.

“He’s saved us before, he’s got us loads of points.

“But I said to the boys at half-time ‘go get something out of the game’.

“There’s a cross he’s come for at the end when we’re under pressure with no Dents - there’s only Sam who could have got that.”

The Town boss said Morgan reacted in the right way to being benched by coming on to score the visitors’ goal.

“Morgs doesn’t have a problem,”” Heath added. “I said I was changing the shape and wanted to go with Tomlinson and Dents up-front - power and strength.

“There’s no problems, he’s come off the bench and scored. Fox in the box. Great finish. Great work from Kossy down the line, does everything right, hits it across the keeper and there he is.

“Josh Macdonald was disappointed not starting too but there’s no toys out of the pram, because the players understand that if they do, they go further down the list.”