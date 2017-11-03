Chance for Calderdale pupils to play at Wembley

Calderdale primary schools will have the chance to appear at Wembley in May through the Adam Heslop Cup.

The Adam Heslop Cup will be amalgamated with the National League Trust U11 Cup and be expanded to include three qualifying rounds and a girl’s competition.

FC Halifax Town have partnered with Brooksbank School’s games organisers to deliver the revamped Calderdale competition in which over 50 school teams will get the chance to compete in the event until there is a Calderdale boys winner and Calderdale girls winner. Those two teams will then move onto represent their school and FC Halifax Town at a regional competition.

The Halifax area finals will provide the opportunity for budding football stars, specifically those in the year 6 age group, to play Futsal, a fast moving 5-a-side game of South American origin. Primary schools will have the option of participating in one of four local events running from December to February.

Steve Nichol, Head of Youth, Junior and Community Football Development, said: “The project is being supported with a grant awarded by The National League Trust, community sponsors RSA and FC Halifax Town. We hope to build on the success of our previous event and continue to introduce more children to our coaching programme.

“The competition will complete a positive 12 months for the community, academy and youth group at FC Halifax. Working with over 300 players every week as part of a club training program that stretches from the youngest participant aged 13 months to the youth team players who range from ages 17 to 19. This event alone could engage over 500 Calderdale school children.“