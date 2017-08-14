Chester 0-0 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel’s verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 0-0 draw at Chester on Saturday.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Matty Brown was excellent at the back, won every challenge and header, great performance from the skipper.

Moment of the match - Adam Morgan coming off the bench, clear for all to see the current style doesn’t work, we need to get him involved more.

Moan of the match - Despite being another solid away point and good defensively, we never look like scoring and it’s becoming a concern.

Kit Walton

Man of the match – Matty Brown played well against his former club. Our defence seems solid enough, but that’s probably because there are eleven of them.

Moment of the match – It has to be Josh Macdonald’s cross bouncing off the bar. Although it was an accident, it was the closest we’ve been all season!

Moan of the match – Chester are a poor side with a dreadful record in 2017. I would have expected us to take the game to them, but we never did. We seem to have forgotten that the object of the game is to score goals now and again.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Sam Johnson: He made a great save at the end of the game to ensure we won a point. Sam looked assured all afternoon and deserved a second clean sheet of the season.

Moment of the match - 58th minute: Josh McDonald beat the defender on the wing, his shot (or was it a cross?) rattled the crossbar and was then cleared. Almost a goal for the Shaymen!

Moan of the match - We’ll score again, don’t know where, don’t know when, but I know we’ll score again some sunny day!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Sam Johnson did pulled off, what could be classed as a world class save to ensure his team for at least a point. He is going to be a massive asset this season, particularly if we can’t get it in the net at the other end!

Moment of the match - Well we didn’t score but Josh Macdonald hitting the bar was very near and had the fans out if their seats. Got to give a mention to Denton to who came just as close, as it was at the other end we thought it had actually crossed the line.

Moan of the match - We need to get a goal! The longer this goes on the the less confident the boys are going to be.