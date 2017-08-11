Chester v FC Halifax Town: Preview

FC Halifax Town go to Chester on Saturday (3pm) in search of their first goal and their first win of the 2017-18 season.

The Shaymen lost 2-0 at home to Aldershot on Saturday before a commendable 0-0 draw at Barrow on Tuesday night.

Chester drew 1-1 with Fylde on Tuesday in what was their first game of the season, with their scheduled match at Solihull Moors last Saturday called off on health and safety grounds when the Solihull Safety Advisory Group have denied supporters access to the ground, deeming it unfit for occupancy.

Chester have former Halifax players Ross Hannah and Kingsley James in their squad, and will need to improve on their 19th placed finish last season, which saw them end up just two points above the relegation zone having won three of their last 19 games of the 2016-17 campaign.

Jon McCarthy is in his first job as a manager and is starting his second full season in charge. Only Braintree and North Ferriby lost more home games than them last season in the National League.

Cliff Moyo should be available for selection following his ankle injury, but centre-back Martin Riley is expected to be out for 10 days with a cut to his leg that required seven stitches at Barrow.

Saturday’s National League fixtures:

Maidenhead United v Hartlepool

Boreham Wood v Solihull Moors

Chester FC v FC Halifax Town

Macclesfield Town v Bromley

Ebbsfleet United v Fylde

Gateshead v Torquay United

Aldershot Town v Guiseley

Dover Athletic v Wrexham

Eastleigh FC v Dag & Red

Barrow v Woking

Leyton Orient v Maidstone United

Tranmere v Sutton United