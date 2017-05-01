Chorley 0-2 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 2-0 win at Chorley.

Kit Walton

Man of the match

Tom Denton. Made a nuisance of himself and put himself about throughout the match, scoring an opportunist goal.

Moment of the match

The final whistle – it’s a long time since I’ve seen opponents celebrating a 2-0 defeat with such enthusiasm.

Rob Brown

Moan of the match

We can never find the entrance to Victory Park. Apart from that, I have nothing to moan about this week.

Man of the match

Matty Brown - had a great game on an afternoon where the defence came under constant pressure. Must be a starter for the play-off semi final on Wednesday.

Moment of the match

40th minute - The Chorley goalkeeper made a right mess of weak shot and pushed it to Denton six yards out, he scored and Chorley we left chasing the game.

Moan of the match

Too much play acting by ex Shayman and Chorley striker Marcus Carver; he spent more time rolling around on the floor trying to get players sent off than getting stuck in. This is non league not Premier League, stay on your feet man.