Chorley boss Jansen issues rallying call ahead of Halifax clash

Chorley manager Matt Jansen has called on the club’s fans to roar them into the play-offs when they host FC Halifax Town on Saturday (3pm).

Halifax’s place in the play-offs is already guaranteed whatever the result on Saturday, but Chorley need a win to assure a top-five finish, although a draw or a defeat may also do it depending on Stockport’s result.

Jansen told the Lancashire Telegraph: “The fans were unbelievable (against Gloucester).

“The lads in the dressing room were saying that they (the fans) keep you going.

“If it was quiet they may not have the same energy or run the extra yard or put their bodies on the line but from start to finish they were constantly singing.

“If they get behind the lads as they have done all season then I am sure they can get over the line and we will be in the play-offs.”