Chorley v FC Halifax Town preview

FC Halifax Town are still in with a chance of finishing second in the National League North if they beat Chorley on Saturday (3pm).

Town need to win and for Kidderminster to fail to beat Bradford Park Avenue at home, otherwise they will finish third, unless they lose and Salford beat Darlington with a high enough score to overtake Halifax on goal difference.

A win will guarantee Chorley finish in the top five, but if they draw or lose they could be overtaken by Stockport if they beat Gloucester.

Chorley are managed by former Blackburn Rovers forward Matt Jansen. Jason Walker is their top league scorer with 14 goals.

Chorley have won three of their last five games, and have kept three clean sheets in their last five.

Only Fylde and Salford have lost fewer home league games than Chorley, who have the best defensive record in the division.

They have striker Marcus Carver in their squad, who had a spell on loan at Halifax in 2013.

Billy Heath said Scott Garner (ribs) will not play on Saturday, while Liam King (heel) and Cliff Moyo (hamstring) are not expected to be in contention.

Matty Brown (hamstring) and Josh Macdonald (hamstring) are said to have a chance by the Town boss.

Saturday’s National League North fixtures:

AFC Fylde v Worcester City

AFC Telford United v Harrogate Town

Alfreton Town v Nuneaton Town

Brackley Town v Stalybridge Celtic

Chorley v FC Halifax Town

Curzon Ashton v Boston United

FC United of Manchester v Gainsborough Trinity

Kidderminster Harriers v Bradford Park Avenue

Salford City v Darlington

Stockport County v Gloucester City

Tamworth v Altrincham