Dagenham and Redbridge 3-1 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 3-1 defeat at Dagenhamd and Redbridge.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Matty Kosylo, difficult to find a player who really stood out but Matty created some good chances and was still giving it a real go in the closing minutes.

Moment of the match - 45th Minute, a third goal for Dagenham just before half time settled the game. Garner unlucky to deflect the ball past Johnson for an own goal.

Moan of the match - The Dagenham stewards and police useless in dealing with a few louts sat in the Halifax end intent on creating trouble. Throw them out and ban them; we don’t want them representing our team and our town.

Kit Walton

Man of the match – One man stood out above all others today. Matt Brown steadied the defence, and was our best man by far – even scoring our goal.

Moment of the match – There were a few shaky moments, surprisingly nearly all from Scott Garner. It’s the first time in 15 months that I recall him struggling, but oh boy! Should I pick him being outjumped for the first goal, being booked after pulling down a player who had comprehensively beaten him, or his own goal? Fortunately, I don’t expect it will happen again, and to be fair to the lad, he really worked hard against a very strong, fast and talented attack.

Moan of the match – The blatant offside leading up to the third goal, not spotted by a perfectly positioned linesman. What a shock; a decision going against us “darn sarf”! Also, I can’t believe that a single poor result drops us six places. This year’s National League is proving extremely tight.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Josh Wilde played well in defence despite the score line. He consistently passed the ball well and never gave up chasing the opponents until the final whistle.

Moment of the match - Matty Brown getting the ball in the back of the net gave the 100+ travelling fans something to celebrate. As well as this Kosylo went close a few times and kept the fans hopes alive.

Moan of the match - Down side of being a part-time team is the lads looked shattered on Sataurday. It’s a big ask for them to travel to London twice in a week as well as work another job too.