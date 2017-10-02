Ebbsfleet 2-0 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-0 defeat at Ebbsfleet.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Hotte changed position well and was solid at the back. That is the kind of versatile player we need with a small squad.

Moment of the match - A refreshing change to see a level headed referee. You could hear the sigh of relief when the ref saw through the play acting from their goalie, who threw himself on the floor when Matty Brown tried to get the ball from him.

Moan of the match - No moan this week, we were not on top of our game and were simply beat by the better team on the day.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Matty Brown. There were not too many great performances on Saturday but Matty Brown put in a decent shift. Great to see Matty accidentally clatter the Ebbsfleet goalie when he was time wasting late in the second half too.

Moment of the match - 2nd minute: A clear handball is missed by both the referee and linesman. The Shaymen should have had a penalty but robbed again by incompetent officials.

Moan of the match - The shaymen looked a shadow of the team from last week, if that official last week had the decency and honesty to admit he made a mistake perhaps there would have been a different outcome against Ebbsfleet with Garner playing.

Kit Walton

Man of match – No real standouts this week, but a decent performance from captain Matty Brown, so he gets the accolade. The defence and midfield suffered from reorganisation brought on by injuries and suspensions, and it eventually proved too big an obstacle to overcome, especially after we lost Connor Oliver.

Moment of match – Again, nothing to write home about. It has to be Kosylo’s first half strike, which managed to bounce off the near post and go for a throw in. Town seemed in control at that point, and a goal then would have given us a decent chance of getting something from the game.

Moan of match – The two goals we conceded were poor. On both occasions we made mistakes and found ourselves short of numbers at the back. The real moan though has to be the fact there was only a single badly run turnstile open for away fans. I queued for nine minutes to get in, which was pretty pathetic.