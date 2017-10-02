Ebbsfleet 2-0 FC Halifax Town: We never got going, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath admitted his side didn’t hit the heights after they slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Ebbsfleet on Saturday.

Second-half goals from substitute Sean Shields condemned Town to a deserved defeat, with Halifax looking out-of-sorts compared to recent displays.

The Town boss conceded it was a fair result. He said: “We didn’t start great. I always thought after we saw the first 15 minutes out, the first goal would be massive.

“Losing Connor Oliver’s caused us more problems than we’ve got already.

“But I just thought it wasn’t a great performance. It was too open at times for an away game at times and I just don’t think we got going.

“At times we looked disjointed. We didn’t have that fluidity that we’ve had in games before.”

Heath was unhappy with the manner of both Ebbsfleet goals, which saw Shields cut inside from either flank before beating Sam Johnson at his near post.

“We know we can do a lot better,” said Heath. “If you look at the performances we’ve had this season, the first-half wasn’t anywhere near the heights we’ve had.

“Then the two goals we’ve conceded are very poor. Both similar goals, just different flanks.

“If you’re in that position defending, you don’t allow the player to chop back in, you just show him outside.

“If he goes outside and crosses, or beats you and has a shot, then Sam’s got to save it.

“But they’ve got the shot off inside for both goals and you can’t allow people to do that, you’ve just got to show them the line.”

Heath felt the absence of suspended Scott Garner and subsequent reshuffle of the team played a part in the result.

“We should have been buoyant after last week,” he said. “Obviously we’ve had to move Nathan Hotte back with Scott Garner not playing - there’s no point in saying that’s not a factor because it is.

“It’s a huge game on Tuesday now and we have to get patched up, pep ourselves up and get ourselves back to winning ways, which we have done very well this season.

Connor Oliver is a doubt for Tuesday after he limped off during the first-half at Ebbsfleet with an ankle injury.

“It’s an ongoing problem with Connor, he’s had it for seven or eight games now,” Heath said.

“He took a big whack on the top of his foot, which has swelled up.

“We desperately need to try and get a couple of players in as soon as we can.”