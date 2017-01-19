Ex-Town captain on verge of move to Premier League

Former FC Halifax Town captain Marc Roberts is on the verge of a move to the Premier League after Burnley agreed a £3.5m fee with Barnsley.

Roberts joined Barnsley on a free transfer after his contract at Halifax expired in the summer of 2015.

He joined Halifax from Buxton in 2013, scoring 10 goals in 93 games, having started his career at Wakefield.

He could soon be joined in the Premier League by another former Halifax player in Scott Hogan, who is believed to be on the verge of signing for West Ham from Brentford in a deal that could be worth up to £15m.