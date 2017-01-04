Ex-Town striker could be set for Premier League switch

Former FC Halifax Town player Scott Hogan is rumoured to be on the verge of a multi-million pound move to the Premier League.

Hogan currently plays for Brentford in the Championship and has scored 14 goals in 25 games for them in the league this season.

Watford are reported to have offered £8m for Hogan, while West Ham are also believed to be among the clubs interested in him.

It is believed that Brentford value him at more than £12m.

Hogan joined Town from Woodley Sports in November 2010 and scored three goals in 24 appearances before joining Stocksbridge in December 2011.