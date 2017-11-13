FC Halifax Town 0-0 Woking: It’s a decent point, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath described his team’s 0-0 draw with Woking as a “decent point”.

There were few chances in a poor game between two sides out of form, but the result was a fair one, with neither team doing enough to deserve all three points.

“It’s a decent point,” Heath said. “It was a bit bitty, it was two sides that are not in full form at the minute, but we were mindful of what they did in the cup last week against a league team.

“They’re a good team and they’ve got some good players.

“But we set-up right. Everybody to a man worked as hard as they possibly could and when we lost the ball we were disciplined. That was the key.

“Scott McManus and Josh Macdonald were fantastic when they didn’t have the ball, they kept their shape really well.

“The midfield three was solid and the back four looked like our back four again. The two centre-halves were big, dominant. Garner was back to where we want him to be.

“Nathan Hotte looked fresher, which was key, and he was a good foil for the other two midfielders.

“We’re disappointed because we’re at home and you always want to try and take three points but we had to make sure we got something from.

“We had the two best chances of the second-half. One was a mistake and Dents didn’t capitalise on it.

“He still looks a bit rusty fro his suspension but he still had a decent game.

“Ben Tomlinson has manufactured a chance for himself but just snatched at it on his wrong side.

“Chances were limited to say the least.”

After conceding 10 goals in their last four games, Heath was pleased to get a first clean sheet in six matches.

“If you can keep clean sheets you’ve always got a chance,” he said.

“The problem has been those clean sheets have gone missing and you can’t win anything if you can’t defend.

“We were shipping in far too many goals but I thought we defended really well, people put their bodies on the line.

“People from the front to the back wanted to defend.”

On the absence of influential winger Matty Kosylo, who missed the game through a medial ligament injury, Heath said: “It seems to be one thing after another at the minute.

“It was literally the last kick of the training session on Thursday. We were virtually finishing off, he goes in to a 50-50 tackle and jars his knee.

“There’s no point putting a timescale on it because we’re still letting the swelling go down, but he’s moving alright. Hopefully it’s not a bad one but how many times have we said that?”

Left-back Josh Wilde also picked up a knee injury during the game.

“Josh is tough and he recovers well,” Heath said. “I’m hoping he’s just tweaked it a bit and we can ice him up.

“We’ll know more this week.”

On the absence of striker Adam Morgan from the matchday squad, Heath said: “We had a choice to make and we went with George (Waring) and Tommo.

“We can’t have three forwards on the bench.”