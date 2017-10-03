FC Halifax Town 0-0 Wrexham

FC Halifax Town picked up a useful point as they drew 0-0 with Wrexham at The Shay.

Billy Heath probably wouldn’t have picked Wrexham as his opponents three days after an underwhelming defeat at Ebbsfleet, but Town held their own against a team who should be in contention for promotion at the season’s end.

It wasn’t a game that will live long in the memory, but Town deserve credit for responding from Saturday’s loss with a hard-working display and a creditable point.

Wrexham looked comfortable on the ball, often playing one and two-touch, and possessed good movement going forward.

Striker Alex Reid and left-back James Jennings both tested Sam Johnson early on before Adam Morgan’s outstanding effort from 30 yards brought a good save from Wrexham keeper Luke Coddington - the highlight of an opening-half that never caught fire.

Town frequently tried to get Matty Kosylo on the ball - and why wouldn’t you? - but their efforts were mixed at best, with too many passes going astray.

Morgan was more involved after failing to make an impact at Ebbsfleet, and showed some nice touches floating in the space off Tom Denton, who was also better than his showing at the weekend.

Town could also be thankful Connor Oliver had recovered from his ankle injury, with the midfielder the hosts’ most creative player.

In fact, the whole Town team had more zip about them, looked more solid defensively, and while neither team was particularly brilliant, The Shaymen could argue they were as good or bad as the visitors.

The away side had more possession and in better areas, but lacked a cutting edge to finish off their attractive build-up play, with the first-half petering out badly into a fairly nondescript contest.

Wrexham had gone more than six hours without conceding an away goal by the time the interval arrived, and that record had rarely looked under threat.

Oliver was caught on the ball shortly after the break but got away with it as Marcus Kelly’s shot was saved by Johnson after Wrexham broke forward.

Reid then skied his shot after being sent through by Chris Holroyd, as Wrexham stepped things up a gear and attacked with real purpose.

Halifax’s attempted forays forward were constantly breaking down, with Oliver twice more cheaply conceding possession, while Wrexham were making inroads.

But they became cul-de-sacs the longer the game went on, although substitute Ben Tomlinson’s header was tipped over by Coddington late on.

Town then spurned their big chance to win it when Kosylo ballooned Morgan’s cross over the bar from inside the area.

Halifax: Johnson, Wilde, Brown, Hotte, McManus, Macdonald (Tomlinson 74), Lynch (Moyo 90), Oliver, Morgan, Denton. Subs not used: Nicholson, Charles, Clarke.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 2

Wrexham: Coddington, Roberts, Pearson, Smith, Jennings, Wedgebury, Carrington, Rutherford (Mackreth 80), Kelly, Reid (Massanka 70), Holroyd (Boden 83). Subs not used: Dunn, Hurst.

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 3

Corners: 4

Attendance: 2,136

Referee: Marc Edwards

Town man of the match: Matty Brown