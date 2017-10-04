FC Halifax Town 0-0 Wrexham: It was a great performance, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath described Tuesday’s draw against Wrexham as “an excellent point” after the two sides played out a 0-0 draw.

The result leaves Halifax in ninth place, four points off the top of the table, and extends their unbeaten home run to five matches.

“They were two good teams and I thought it was an even game,” Heath said.

“I thought we probably had the best chances, especially at the end of the game, what with the penalty, or wasn’t, as the ref saw it.

“But it was a good battle, both teams played some decent stuff and once again our lads were magnificent.

“We had a disappointing result at the weekend and we knew it was important to get something on the board and start a little run off again, and for what we are at the minute, it was a great performance.

“We were a little bit pensive at the beginning but that sometimes happens when you’ve had a defeat on the Saturday, and we were licking our wounds a bit because players are playing with knocks and players are playing out of position.

“But I’ve said all along, what these players have got is character and I thought they all stuck together really well.

“When individual players needed a hand there was someone there backing them up.

“It would have been nice for Kossy (Matty Kosylo) to score at the end, nice to get a penalty, but we didn’t.”

Heath praised the attitude and commitment of his players against what he felt was a talented Wrexham team.

“We’ve got a centre midfield player playing centre-half, we’ve got Josh Wilde playing at right-back, but they want to do it for the team,” Heath said.

“Nathan Hotte is a man for all seasons. When he does play in midfield his work does go unnoticed at times because he does the horrible things if you like, and breaks things up to allow Connor Oliver to play.

“But he’s gone into centre-half and he was great.”

“Whatever deficiencies the players have got, the main thing is that they give you everything.

“David Lynch did well enough on Saturday and tonight I thought he was magnificent.

“His range of passing was good, he broke things up and did exactly the job we asked of him.

“It was good to have Connor back. We patched him up again - he should never really be out there with the condition his foot is in.

“But I’ve said all along it’s about people wanting to put on the shirt, and when the squad’s depleted it’s about having big characters.

“They put a big shift in tonight. Wrexham are a good side - there’s no doubt in my mind that they’ll be in the mix at the end of the season.”

Town had a late penalty appeal turned away after a coming-together between Adam Morgan and former Halifax skipper Kevin Roberts, with Heath of the opinion the hosts should have had a spot-kick.

“I think it’s a penalty,” he added. “Obviously I’ve got blue tinted glasses on but I think when he chops inside, Kevin blocked him off and held him back.

“Was the referee ever going to be brave enough to give it? But he didn’t.”