FC Halifax Town 0-1 Fylde: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 defeat to Fylde.

Kit Walton

Kit Walton

Man of the match

Scott Garner gets this for a resolute performance. He did his defensive stint unerringly, and managed to get forward when we were searching for an equaliser.

Moment of the match

Josh Macdonald is put clean through, but fails to score – he is a forward that hasn’t scored a single goal in almost two full seasons!

Rob Brown

Moan of the match

A number of players are being played in positions where we don’t get the best out of them, because the whole system is set up to accommodate Tom Denton as a lone striker. We launch the ball up to him, and he heads it on to his non-existent partner. Why we persist with a formation that can’t possibly work is beyond me.

Rob Brown

Man of the match

Matty Kosylo: made a significant impact after coming on as substitute. Very unlucky not to put the Shaymen a goal up.

Moment of the match

64th minute, Matty Kosylo cut in from the right wing, his shot hit the post with the goalkeeper well beaten. If that went it, everything would be different.

Moan of the match

A great crowd, a fantastic atmosphere; such a shame the best players were sat on the bench in the first half. Yet another missed opportunity to win three points. Such a frustrating season could have been so much better.