FC Halifax Town 0-2 Aldershot: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-0 defeat at home to Aldershot.

Kit Walton

Man of the match – Matt Kosylo did his utmost to unsettle our opponents. He turned them inside out on occasions, but his efforts ultimately came to nothing. I think we need to realise that this was the first time many of the team have played at this level, and I expect improvement as they settle in.

Moan of the match – More a concern than a moan, but just like last week we faded badly in the second half. Is this a problem with fitness, because if it is, we’re in for a long season....?

Moment of the match – The first goal. Shots were getting on top, and a breakaway saw a lapse in concentration from Michael Duckworth and a question mark over Sam Johnson’s mad rush outside his area. One thing we know about this league is that a mistake usually costs a goal, and this proved the case today. Learn quickly, Town!

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Nobody really stodd out but I’ll go for Connor Oliver, looks like he can pass and play a bit.

Moan of the match - Bizarre team selection, Morgan not even on the bench and Clarke brought on up front when we need a goal. Very strange.

Moment of the match - Really hard to say as there were so few positives to take. Can’t pick one good moment unfortunately.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Difficult to choose this week as Aldershot dominated most of the game. I’d have to give it to Matty Brown who did as well as anyone and was unlucky to give away a late penalty.

Moment of the match - 57th minute, a corner to the Shaymen following some good pressure; 20 seconds later and Aldershot took the lead with a quick break helped by some comedy defending.

Moan of the match - Nothing much to moan about really, Aldershot are a decent team and deserved the win, the referee was consistent and booked players on both sides where a yellow card was appropriate. I guess I’ll have to moan about the stadium announcer looking really silly wearing a brand new high-viz jacket. Health and safety gone bonkers once again.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Josh Wilde put in a good shift, he kept running right until the final whistle, unlike most of his team mates who ran out of steam early in the second half.

Moment of the match - Conner Oliver’s blocked and deflected shots just before Aldershot scored could have really changed the match. I think we’ll see much more from him.

Moan of the match - Billy’s team selection was unexpected to say the least. Not having a striker on the bench meant when Denton (who had a good first half) was marked by two defenders for the whole of the second half, changes couldn’t be made up front.