FC Halifax Town 1-0 Alfreton: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 win over Alfreton.
Kit Walton
Man of the match
David Lynch - did his usual tackling stint and still found plenty of time to get forward he’s having a good season
Moment of the match
Was there a moment? I can’t recall one.
Moan of the match
Loads of pretty passing and it always ends with a lump of the ball forward. We don’t know what the players are doing and neither do they
Rob Brown
Man of the match
David Lynch, easily the best player on the pitch. He was full of enthusiasm and still improving each week.
Moment of the match:
61st minute, Tom Denton scored with a header from a corner. Alfreton were playing for a goalless draw so once Denton scored it was game over.
Moan of the match
The entire first half was played like a pre-season friendly; there was no ambition from either side. The Shaymen need to get stuck in sooner against Fylde on Friday to ensure a play off place.
Andrew Mann
Man of the match
Tough to pick from that. I’ll say Sinnott who tried on occasion to be creative, best of a bad bunch today
Moment of the match
The final whistle, awful to watch again against a terrible side, three points are the main thing obviously.
Moan of the match
Someone needs to explain why Denton starts ahead of Morgan, I know he scored again but his all round play is dreadful.
Adam Heslop
Man of the match
David Lynch was man of the match because he kept running at the opposition, unfortunately his team mates didn’t turn up til the second half.
Moment of the Match
Not too much to shout about but Denton’s header got us all three points which is vital at this time in the season.
Moan of the Match
Maybe there is a reason we’re not aware of but can’t understand why Morgan is not being given a chance. With Peniket not at his best, it seems madness not to give the younger striker a chance.