FC Halifax Town 1-1 Telford: Fans Panel

Here is the Fans Panel verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 1-1 draw at home to Telford.

Kit Walton

Man of the match

Steve Drench gets it this week. Quite simply, he was the only player to pass the ball to his own teammates consistently. Maybe we should be playing him in midfield?

Moan of the match

Plenty of energy and effort in midfield, but without Jordan Sinnott, we are desperately short of a playmaker. We keep hearing that new players are on the way, but nobody who makes a difference ever seems to appear.

Andrew Mann

Moment of the match

Fitzpatrick’s thunderbolt. Even though he’s a Telford player, everyone at the Shay must have been impressed.

Man of the match

Rob Brown

Matty Koslyo, looked lively and the most likely player to open the scoring, unlucky not to get a goal, worked hard again.

Moan of the match

Awful to watch yet again with the same usual long ball to Denton constantly being played despite it not working. Need to learn to mix it up.

Moment of the match

Adam Heslop

Has to be the excellent strike from the edge of the box from the Telford player for their goal, Unstoppable hit.

Man of the match

Nathan Hotte - easily the best player in a Town shirt on Saturday. Was always looking to get forward and make things happen.

Moan of the match

No imagination, no spark, poor quality, must do better against teams looking to disrupt the game.

Moment of the match

82nd minute, a cracking goal from Telford, Drench had no chance as it flew into the top corner. They’re won’t be many better strikes at the Shay this season.

Man of the match

Nathan Hotte was my man of the match because he cleared everything that came near him and actually looked like he wanted FC Halifax Town to do well. If the rest of the players had this attitude we’d still be in with a chance of the play offs this year.

Moan of the match

Lack of a quality striker with pace and accuracy is costing us dearly. This seriously needs addressing as does that fact that even though Billy’s tactics are not working he is very reluctant to change this. Big Tom looks isolated at the front doesn’t have the pace to chase all those long balls played to him!

Moment of the match

In a game of very few chances or highlights it has to be the equaliser that came against the run of play. One point is better than non and could be crucial later this year.