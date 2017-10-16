FC Halifax Town 1-3 Tranmere Rovers: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-3 defeat to Tranmere Rovers in the FA Cup at The Shay.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Steve McNulty; he scored a cracker for the Shaymen from a good six inches out. McNulty had all the time in the world to clear the ball for Tranmere but decided instead to hit the ball high into his own net.

Moment of the match - 18th minute; you’re not going to win too many games against full time, good quality opposition if you don’t score from the penalty spot.

Moan of the match - An admission fee of £18 is far too high for the fourth qualifying round of the FA Cup and had an impact on the size of crowd and atmosphere. If Tranmere can host a possible replay for £10 why are we charging the loyal fans of Halifax almost double?

Kit Walton

Man of the match – No real standout performances this week, but Nathan Hotte went about his business steadily when playing in midfield and later in defence. His adaptability is important when we operate with a smallish squad.

Moment of the match – With seconds to go ’til halftime, Town allow James Norwood time and space to shoot from well outside the box. His shot somehow evades Sam Johnson’s outstretched hand, and we’re up against it. A bad time to concede, but Tranmere’s forwards ran us ragged all day long.

Moan of the match – Adam Morgan isn’t strong on penalties, and has gone on to have a bad game when he missed one previously. Saturday’s attempt was poor, and did nothing for the team’s confidence. I suppose it’s easy to be wise after the event, but Matty Brown’s record would seem to make him a much better choice.