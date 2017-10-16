FC Halifax Town 1-3 Tranmere Rovers: Our worst performance of the season, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath said his side produced their worst performance of the season as they were knocked out of the FA Cup by Tranmere.

A Steve McNulty own goal got Town level after Connor Jenning’s early opener, but goals from James Norowood and Liam Ridehalgh put Rovers out of reach.

“That’s probably the poorest we’ve played all season,” Heath said. “We only really had 15 minutes of the game where we looked ourselves, just before we scored the goal.

“It didn’t help us when Scott McManus went off because I thought he was doing really well.

“We’re bitterly disappointed. You don’t ever want to lose a game of football but sometimes it’s the manner you lose it in and it was a poor display.

“It’s the FA Cup and we’ve saved our worst performance of the season for it.

“The intensity wasn’t there. In the first 15 or 20 minutes it was like we’ll play, then we’ll let you play.

“They’ve got good footballers and if you give them time and space under no real pressure then they’re going to create chances.

“The only time we got into the game was when we stopped them playing and got on top of them, but that was a very short period of the 90 minutes.”

Heath said all three goals Town conceded were poor defensively and that Norwood’s goal on the stroke of half-time knocked his team sideways.

Adam Morgan also missed a penalty for Town in the first-half.

“Adam’s done ever so well to get the penalty,” Heath said. “Obviously Matty Kosylo wasn’t playing today so we’d said Morgs could have them.

“But the good thing was we went back up and it’s 1-1 and you think it’s game on.

“Then we just had no intensity. The second-half is the worst we’ve played all season. There was no verve about us, it was just really flat, and it shouldn’t be like that. We should be better.”

When asked whether the absences of suspended duo Kosylo and Tom Denton, Heath said: “You’re going to miss those players but it’s not an excuse.

“I don’t think that what it was about, the whole team didn’t seem to be themselves.

“These players are an honest bunch and they’ve been fantastic.

“Everybody’s bitterly disappointed because they know we haven’t performed to where we usually perform.

“People know how we play - we work hard, we get people on the back foot and we haven;t done that today.”