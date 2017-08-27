FC Halifax Town 2-0 Guiseley: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel’s verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 2-0 win over Guiseley at The Shay.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Big Tom Denton played his best football of the season by far today. He won every header and flicked the ball on for Morgan numerous times.

Moment of the match - Kosylo’s goal was excellent, it was an individual effort that worked very well and completely changed the game.

Moan of the match - It took an age for the team to get going in both halves. They need to sort out their timings and hit the ground running.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Tom Denton, had his best match of the season. It seemed like he won every header and created some great chances for Adam Morgan. Guiseley couldn’t get near him from the first minute to the last.

Moment of the match - 25th minute, Matty Kosylo pick up the ball on the left wing and ran at the Guiseley defence. Sold a great dummy to both the defender an TV cameraman before scoring from the edge of the box.

Moan of the match - Halifax were lucky to survive an opening mad few minutes with some comical defending. Lucky it was only Guiseley, any other team would have taken advantage.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Matty Brown, really solid again and great bullet header to seal the win in front of the cameras from the skipper.

Moment of the match - Matty Kosylo dummies to shoot on the edge of the box leaving the defender on the floor before blasting the ball home to give Town the lead.

Moan of the match - Shame to see Duckworth have to go off, lots of defensive injuries could prove costly over the season, especially with how solid we are at the back.