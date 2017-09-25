FC Halifax Town 2-1 Bromley: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel’s verdict after FC Halifax Town’s 2-1 win over Bromley.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Matty Kosylo was all over the field today, his work rate is second to none. Hope we can keep him in the January window.

Moment of the match - Sam Johnson saving with his legs in the final moment of the match to secure all three points for the Shaymen.

Moan of the match - The inconsistent officials at this level. I can’t even say the referee was biased against us as he made errors both ways.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Matty Kosylo. Bromley were shocking, the worst team we’ve played all season. Matty Kosylo ran riot all afternoon and fully deserved his standing ovation when substituted late in the game.

Moment of the match - 90th minute, Sam Johnson made a terrific save to preserve the three points for the Shaymen. It would have been daylight robbery if Bromley had escaped with a draw.

Moan of the match - The referee; to call him incompetent would be giving him too much credit. It’s the second time he’s been to the Shay this season, let’s hope it’s the last. I wouldn’t put him in charge of my goldfish for 90 minutes; how anyone thinks he’s capable of referring a National League match is beyond me.

Kit Walton

Man of the match – While I would like to introduce a bit of variety, Kosylo’s performance makes it impossible to pick anyone but him. The energy and effort he put into this game was incredible, and he had a major part in both goals.

Moment of the match – Sam Johnson standing solid to preserve the three points late on. For all our previous endeavour, it was Sam’s save that was the key to us going home happy!

Moan of the match – Not sure if the referee even saw the incident where he sent Scott Garner off. Too many officials are being influenced by players going down clutching supposed injuries in this league, and it needs sorting out. The officials also failed to spot Matt Brown’s shot apparently crossing the line in the first half. People say these things even out eventually, but I’m not convinced.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Matty Kosylo, excellent all game again and by far Town’s biggest attacking threat, will be a struggle to keep hold of him if his form continues.

Moment of the match - Late in the game Kosylo tracked back 80 yards to put in a great challenge on a Bromley player. Shows how hard the players were willing to work. Great to see.

Moan of the match - Red card looked very harsh. Be interesting to see it again but didn’t look a sending off. Great response after it from Town however.