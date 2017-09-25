FC Halifax Town 2-1 Bromley: Team effort got us the win, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath said it would have been a “travesty” had The Shaymen not taken all three points after their 2-1 win over Bromley.

After Scott Garner was sent-off, goals from Matty Kosylo and Tom Denton either side of George Porter’s equaliser sealed a deserved win for Heath’s men.

“A fantastic performance again,” said Heath. “It was massively important for us to bounce back from last week and we did.

“All the players were magnificent. To be down to 10 men for that long and score two goals and win the game - what a fantastic piece of work and what a good afternoon.

“We said at half-time ‘we can’t just be totally negative’ even though we were down to 10.

“They did everything we asked of them. Not for one minute did we look like we had 10 - we were creating all the chances.

“We gave an awful goal away but it shows you the mental attitude of these boys because we picked dusted ourselves down and went again - that’s the mark of a team that’s together.

“The players want to work hard for each other and that gets you results.”

Heath felt his team were by far the better team on the day.

“I’d have been so disappointed if we came away with nothing,” he said. “We were totally dominant before Garns got sent-off.

“Bromley offered very little but we had chances and half-chances. It would have been a travesty if a certain decision would have meant us not getting anything.

“We had a full half-an-hour virtually unanswered but you’ve got to score when you have those periods. That’s probably the only negative.”

Kosylo produced a wonderful individual performance to inspire Town to victory, but Heath didn’t want all the attention to focus on the winger.

“Kossy will get all the plaudits but every player deserves as much credit as him,” Heath said

“Yes he’s made the two goals happen and ran himself into the ground, that’s why we had to take him off because he’s got nothing left.

“But Nathan Hotte was immense, Josh Wilde played two positions, David Lynch when he came on was superb - the list goes on.

“It’s about what the team does and at the minute they are a team. That gets lost sometimes. People want to talk about individuals but we’re a team and that’s why we’ve got so many points on the board.”

Heath tried to bite his tongue when asked about referee Joseph Johnson’s controversial decision to send-off Scott Garner.

“I’d love to say a million words but I can’t,” he said. “All we’ll say is there were lots of injustices but that was the main one.

“But hopefully we’ll have a better performance from individuals next time we play football.

“Both teams just wanted to play football a

d it was a good game. But I don’t know why some individuals want to get involved and try to break that up.”

Heath said he would appeal the decision.

“I’ve not seen the DVD yet,” he added. “Some people have seen it and said there’s nothing in it but the least I try and say on this the better.”