FC Halifax Town 2-1 Fylde: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 2-1 win over Fylde.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - As well as scoring both goals Tom Denton worked tirelessly all match right until the final whistle. He certainly has found his form this season.

Moment of the match - The game could have gone either way until Denton scored his second then the three points looked more certain. We are moving up the table, it’s becoming more exciting to be at the Shay rather than nerve wracking.

Moan of the match - Similar to last week we didn’t come out after the break with the same positive attitude as we went in. The opposition dominated for the first 15 minutes of the second half.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Tom Denton - he scored two goals and never looked like losing a header all afternoon. Tom judged a defensive header to perfection in the first half by clearing a corner onto his own crossbar.

Moment of the match - 57th minute - Tom Denton equalised for the Shaymen only a minute after Fylde had taken the lead. Fylde deserved to be a goal up, it was really important to get back into the game quickly.

Moan of the match - Halifax were lucky not to be a few goals down early in the second half. The team took far too long to get going after the half-time break.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Tom Denton, effective throughout and scored both of the goals, match winning display from the big man.

Moment of the match - Denton reacts well after Morgan’s header hits the bar to equalise for Town immediately after Fylde break the deadlock, gave us the spark to go on and win.

Moan of the match - For me the centre of midfield is very weak, Oliver going down holding his head under barely any contact for example, don’t want to see that nonsense at the Shay.

Kit Walton

Man of the match – There’s only one Tom Denton. Even though he was fouled constantly by two markers, he won everything in the air, even taking the ball on his chest occasionally. It does help that he has two men playing off him now. Oh – he scored twice as well.

Moan of the match – What’s to moan about? Josh Macdonald got into the game well, making both goals; Morgan and Oliver played intelligently. Just think how good we’ll be with Kosy back!

Moment of the match – That wonderful moment when I realised that referee Glen Hart wasn’t being conned by the diving and other shenanigans we seem to see from our opponents every week. He let things flow, which led to the best match of the season, and an exciting one at that!