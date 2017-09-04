FC Halifax Town 2-1 Fylde: The response was fantastic, says Heath after Fylde win

Town boss Billy Heath praised the response from his team after they came from behind to beat Fylde 2-1 at The Shay.

Danny Rowe had put Fylde in-front in the 57th minute to cap a dominant spell for the visitors after the interval.

But Town hit back immediately through Denton before the striker completed the comeback 20 minutes later.

“I thought first-half we gave them far too much respect, which is unlike us because we’re usually on the front foot,” Heath said.

“But we were just content to drop into holes, so I was really disappointed at half-time.

“But we lost our way for 15 minutes after half-time. But the important thing is what happens after 95 minutes and what it says in the winning column.

“Their goal was coming because we were getting dragged all over the place and we were second to everything.

“But the response was fantastic. We went straight up the other end, it was a great header from Morgs and Dents follows it in and gets the goal.

“That just changed it a bit. I’d said to the players ‘go direct’ and we did and we got so much joy when we just literally went back-to-front.

“And the big man’s done it again.

“But after we weathered the first 15 minutes (of the second-half) we played well enough. Fair play to the players because we’re patched up again - it doesn’t help when you have a left-back playing a t right-back.

“The squad’s getting thinner all the time but we carry on.”

Heath admitted Fylde were well on top after half-time, with James Hardy missing three clear chances before Rowe found the net.

“They had a couple of opportunities before the goal where they were pulling us all over the place,” said the Town boss.

“Their movement’s really good. You’ve got to be disciplined but we lost that and we lost our concentration.

“But once we got the equaliser it became more of an even affair and what a finish from the big man. Fantastic.

“When their two centre-halves tired a bit and the spring goes out of the step, Dents was really commanding.”

Winger Josh Macdonald had a hand in both Town goals, and drew praise from Heath, who said: “He came off with cramp but he’s done very well, he’s asked questions and he’s building in confidence,”

Midfielder Nathan Hotte was substituted at half-time in place of David Lynch, but Heath explained: “I was worried about Nathan because he was getting frustrated because he wasn’t having his best game, he knows that. And I was worried because he’s got a booking and I could see another one coming, because Nathan likes to compete and he gets frustrated at times.

“So we made the change for Lynchy, like-for-like, both similar players. And Lynchy was getting pulled around a bit in the first 10 minutes but after that, as the team did, he had a very good game, he did well.”