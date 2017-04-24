FC Halifax Town 3-0 Curzon Ashton: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the Fans Panel’s verdict after FC Halifax Town’s against Curzon Ashton.

Rob Brown

Man of the match

Danny Clarke, after a slow start to his Halifax career, Danny has shown real commitment to the cause each week. On Saturday he really got stuck in constantly closing down Curzon Ashton at every opportunity and ensured a comfortable victory.

Moment of the match

21st minute. A glorious own goal gives Halifax the lead from an attempted block deflected into the net. We’ve not had too much luck with the opposition scoring own goals so to get one at such a crucial time of the season was great.

Kit Walton

Moan of the match

The team a playing really well at the moment and have reached the play-offs without too much fuss. Credit to Fylde for winning the league but in all honesty it’s been a missed opportunity for the Shaymen this season.

Andrew Mann

Man of the match

Kevin Roberts, very solid at the back and effective going forward, very good display.

Moment of the match

Great cross from Roberts headed in well at the back post by Dion Charles. Great finish from the winger.

Moan of the match

Adam Heslop

Very bizarre refereeing at times. Incident in the second half where he seemed clueless on what decision to make.

Kit Walton

Man of the match

Danny Hone. Refrained from wrestling with anybody, got forward a lot, and scored a goal. That’s good enough for me!

Moment of the match

Probably the second goal – a good header from a tight angle by Dion Charles at a crucial point in the game.

Moan of the match

Adam Morgan needs game time, so should have come on earlier. The game was already won, and he was facing his old team. Admittedly a fairly trivial point on a day when things went very smoothly.

Adam Heslop

Man of the match

It was between Kevin Roberts and Danny Clarke, this week I think Kevin just got it for his part in the goal that put us in the lead.

Moment of the match

The final whistle and the reality that despite our ups and downs this season, Billy Heath has steered us the the play-offs and possible promotion.

Moan of the match

Not much to moan about this week, the lads gave 100 per cent and made our last league home game worth watching. Maybe only down side was Curzon didn’t seem bothered about playing this afternoon.