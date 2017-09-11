FC Halifax Town 3-2 Maidenhead: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 3-2 win at home to Maidenhead.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Sam Johnson. Sam had an incredible first half making a number of top class saves. Maidenhead could easily have been a few goals up at half time if Sam hadn’t had been on his game.

Moment of the match - 34th minute, Sam Johnson preserved the Shaymen’s one goal lead with his best save of the season pushing the ball over the bar from a decent header. It looked a certain goal all day long.

Moan of the match - Is all well and good Adam Morgan shooting from 40 yards out forcing the keeper into a fingertip save and getting the crowd excited? Any sensible player would have retained possession and played the simple pass. Sort it out Morgan!

Kit Walton

Man of the match – Plenty of candidates this week. Defence was ok, but good performances from all our attacking players, of which I was most impressed with Adam Morgan’s contribution. He was involved in most moves, scored a goal, and came close to another two (including an audacious 40 yarder). He reads the game well, and is a good passer of the ball.

Moment of the match – Sam Johnson sticks out his left arm, and turns a certain goal into an excellent save. It came at an important time, and allowed us to keep on top.

Moan of the match – A dreadful change in tactics to try and protect a two goal advantage. While I get the idea of an eleven man defence, I would much prefer to see us keep the ball in our opponents half, where they simply aren’t going to score. We made it easy for Maidenhead to put incessant pressure on us, and quite frankly I’m amazed they only clawed one goal back after the change!

Adam Heslop

Man of the match - Sam Johnson pulled off more than one, what can only be classed as, world class saves. He is a fantastic asset to what’s turning out to be a pretty good team.

Moment of the match - Matty Kosylo’s second goal was a piece of individual brilliance, he has shown this before and continues to impress.

Moan of the match - Thrilled with the three points but at either end of the table goal difference can make or break a season. The two goals we conceded could have been avoided if we had kept up our game for the whole 95 minutes.