FC Halifax Town 3-2 Maidenhead: Heath praises ‘scintillating’ Shaymen

Town boss Billy Heath said his side were in “scintillating” form as they beat Maidenhead 3-2 at The Shay on Saturday.

Two goals from Matty Kosylo and one from Adam Morgan put Town in command before the visitors reduced the deficit through Jake Goodman and Sean Marks.

The result leaves Halifax in sixth place and just two points off top spot, but Heath is not reading too much into Town’s loft league position at this stage.

“You don’t get carried away because it’s still early in the season,” he said. “If we had another 30 points then I’d be carried away.

“If we had another 30 points I’d be doing cartwheels!

“Things can change really quickly. I’m not being negative but I said to the boys how important it was to get another three points today, not take your foot off the pedal. You’ve got to be at it for every single game.

“For long periods we played some really good stuff. Sometimes too expansive for my liking.

“But at times going forward we were scintillating and we looked as if we had a lot of goals in us.

“I think it would have been a travesty if we’d thrown it away because we had opportunities to get two or three more goals.”

Heath was frustrated to see Maidenhead get back into the game late on, but was delighted with his team’s performance before then.

“The two goals at the end were disappointing because we should have just seen the game out,” he said.

“But the main thing is getting another win. We’d have taken 3-2 or any win at the beginning of the game.

“Mixed emotions but well done again to the players. I thought we played very well first-half, although they probably had the last 10 minutes.

“Going forward today we were really good. Both teams played 4-4-2 so that’s why it was such an open game at times.

“We started off well enough, had a couple of opportunities before we got the goal, which was a great move.

“We said when we came in at half-time that we needed to be a bit tighter.

“Then we got number two and number three but the biggest disappointment is conceding the two at the end.”

Sam Johnson produced two outstanding saves in the first-half to preserve Town’s lead, and drew praise from the Halifax boss.

“We know his qualities,” he said. “The two saves in the first-half were absolutely unbelievable.

“That’s what he’s there for but he’s in really good form at the minute.

“He’s slightly disappointed with the first goal of theirs, where he’s pushed it. But that’s probably being over-critical.

“But he’s making great choices. At this level you expect keepers to make really good saves, the two in the first-half were exceptional.

“But his choices and his all-round game is really good.”

Heath was also pleased with Kosylo’s contribution.

“He asks questions when he gets the ball,” added the Town boss. “He dribbles it, he goes past people and everybody wants to see that.

“When he’s in full flow, he can play right, left, off the front-man, and he’s scoring goals.

“We’re not just relying on the forwards, the wide players have to weigh in and he’s certainly doing that.

“He excites people and he makes things happen.”