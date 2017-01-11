FC Halifax Town: Chairman has put me under no pressure, says Heath

Town boss Billy Heath insists he has come under no pressure from chairman David Bosomworth during the club’s recent poor run.

Halifax won their first game in 10 outings on Tuesday by beating Chorley 2-1 at The Shay.

That came after a 1-0 defeat at lowly Stalybridge when the away supporters were calling for Heath to be sacked.

But the former North Ferriby boss says there has been no talk of him losing his job, with Bosomworth using his programme notes on Tuesday to urge fans to get behind the manager.

Asked whether he had felt any pressure from the chairman, Heath replied: “None at all. David has put no pressure on me at all.

“Why would he? We’ve come into a club that was relegated and had five players left from the year before, two of them injured long-term.

“We’ve had to put a squad together very quickly.”

There were a few boos on Tuesday night when man-of-the-match Matty Kosylo was substituted late on, with Heath explaining the midfielder had sustained an injury.

On the group of Town fans voicing their criticisms, Heath said: “I understand the frustration, but it doesn’t do anybody any good, and certainly not the players, who are the most important people.

“It just adds to the pressure.

“The fans want to see a winning team, but we have no divine right to win football matches.

“And I think there’s a bit of that where they think we should win every single game 2-0, 3-0, 4-0. It’s not going to happen - not in this league this year.

“We’re all frustrated, no more than me and the players.”

Heath insisted this is his worse season in management for injuries, and particularly rued the enforced absence of creative midfielder Jordan Sinnott.

“It’s a strange old game - injuries, players missing, good choices, bad choices. But that’s the way it is,” he added.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had injuries like this before in a season, ever.

“This is the most times I’ve had to change a team in 18 years.

“You’ve got Jordan Sinnott, who was really coming into his own, but he gets injured.

“We’ve had other players in and out, in and out.

“Who’d have wrote what happened with Sam Johnson?

“How he carried on after that I don’t know with the ligament damage he’s got.

“We have one keeper get injured, so we bring in another and he gets injured. That sums up our season.

“But people don’t want to hear that.

“You’ll never appease a certain group.

“They’ve got it in their minds that we are what we are, but that’s life.”