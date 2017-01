A total of £696 was raised for the FC Halifax Town supporters club through their Shay Lego Model and Guess The Bricks competitions.

Nick Holland won the Shay Lego Model competition and fellow Town supporter Saul won the Guess The Bricks contest with a guess of 1400 bricks, which was the nearest to the actual figure of 1438.

The net profit made was a £696.00, all of which will ultimately be passed over to FC Halifax Town.