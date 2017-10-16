FC Halifax Town: Defender signs new deal

FC Halifax Town defender Scott Garner has signed a one-year extension to his contract at The Shay.

Vice-captain Garner joined Town on a two-year deal from Boston United in suimmer 2016 and was outstanding as Halifax won promotion to the National League last season, with Garner scoring the winner in the play-off final against Chorley.

The deal means Halifax now avoid the risk of losing Garner on a free transfer next summer.