FC Halifax Town: Dixon leaves Halifax after only four appearances

Midfielder Bohan Dixon has left FC Halifax Town to join National League North side Stockport after making only four appearances for the club.

Dixon joined Halifax from Fylde, where he helped them win the Conference North last season.

Before then he had played for the likes of Stalybridge, Lincoln and Accrington.

The departure of the 27-year-old could free up some of the club’s wage budget to bring in a new player, possibly a right-back in place of long-term injury victim Michael Duckworth.