FC Halifax Town: Double defensive blow for Shaymen

FC Halifax Town have been dealt a double defensive blow after Martin Riley was ruled out for the season and their appeal over Scott Garner’s red card against Bromley was rejected.

Riley joined the club from Wrexham in the summer, where he was named player of the year, but has made only two appearances this term, both of which saw him hobble off before half-time at Barrow and Solihull.

Riley has sustained a cruciate ligament injury and manager Billy Heath says the centre-back will be out for the season.

Heath will also be deprived of fellow centre-back Garner for the next three games after the club’s appeal against his dismissal last Saturday was turned down.

Cliff Moyo is also a doubt for Saturday’s trip to Ebbsfleet, meaning Nathan Hotte may have to drop back into defence if Heath cannot bring in another defender in time for the match.

See Friday’s Halifax Courier for more from the Halifax boss on Riley, Garner and his search for defensive cover.