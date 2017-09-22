FC Halifax Town: Duckworth hoping surgery will end his hamstring problems

Injury victim Michael Duckworth is hoping his hamstring problems will be a thing of the past after undergoing surgery.

The Town full-back signed for the club in the summer and played in their first three games before picking up a hamstring problem in the 0-0 draw at Chester on August 12.

He returned to the side for the televised 2-0 win against Guiseley on August 26, but had to be taken off injured after an hour.

However, the defender can now see a light at the end of the tunnel after having surgery on the injury.

“Everything’s gone well,” he said. “The doctor’s happy with it and said I could start to do a few light stretches.

“Initially I thought I’d be out for four months but now it looks like three months.

“It was a last resort to have surgery, but I’ve had some other treatments for my hamstring injuries but I seemed to keep breaking down.

“It’s a killer when it happens, especially at a new club.

“But hopefully I won’t have any more problems and it might put another three or four more years onto my career.”

Duckworth has also undergone three hernia operations in his career as well as contending with repeated hamstring injuries.

“I’ve had a few problems with it,” he said. “I tore it about a year ago playing for Fleetwood, but I came back too quickly from that and it kept recurring, and the problem’s built up and built up.

“It’s alright in training but then during games when you’re at full tilt I’ve kept breaking down.

“I felt that pain in the Chester game, which I’ve felt a few times before.

“I played in the TV game - I didn’t feel 100 per cent but I felt alright.

“But I went for a ball near the corner, went to clear it and felt it again.”

The 25-year-old has been impressed by The Shaymen’s form in his absence, with Billy Heath’s side collecting 10 points from a possible 15 without the defender.

“They’ve done well,” he said. “I spoke to the gaffer and said ‘you don’t need me!’

“They’ve been unbelievable to be fair.

“I’d have taken four points from the last three games so to get six is massive.

“I’ve been to a few games since I’ve been out and seen the standard of the league, and I feel we’re a lot better than some of them.

“I feel like we should be in the top-half.

“We’ve got a good squad and some individuals who have played at this level before.”

Asked if he thought Town could maintain their league position for when he is due to return from injury, Duckworth said: “It’s a big ask but I don’t see why not. “They’ve proven they can mix it with the top teams.

“I’d like to think I can bring more strength to the team when I get back.”

In the mean time, Duckworth is hoping his enforced absence passes quickly.

“I hate watching football from the sidelines,” he added. “There’s noting worse.

“Football is something I enjoy doing but you probably take it for granted until it gets taken away from you.

“But hopefully this time out of the side will fly by, although it probably won’t.”