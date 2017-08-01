FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel Season Preview

Our FC Halifax Town Fans Panel has reconvened ahead of the start of the 2017-18 season and given their views on what lies ahead for The Shaymen.

Rob Brown

How do you rate the club’s summer transfer business?

It’s good not to have wholesale changes over the summer for a change. Losing Sinnott to Chesterfield was perhaps the biggest loss. Sam Johnson is a great signing but overall we’ve done okay with transfers.

Who do you think will be Town’s key man this season?

It’s got to be a make or break season for Adam Morgan. He’s got real talent but may not have played as much as he’d liked last season. If he’s given the chance and starts well he could make a real difference to our season.

Andrew Mann

What are you looking forward to the most this season?

Getting back on to playing some big teams and some exciting days out. We’re bound to have at least one unexpected victory on the road, you can’t beat the feeling of a cracking away win.

What would you count as a successful campaign?

The bookies seem to think we’ll be safe in mid-table. If we can avoid the bottom 4 all season and put our friends from Guiseley back in their box, I’d count that as success.

Kit Walton

How do you think Town will fare?

I’m certain it’s going to be more difficult than the bookies predict. I’ll go for finishing 18th in the league but think we’ll hit the dizzy heights of mid-table at some point.

How do you rate the club’s summer transfer business?

Adam Heslop

I think the clubs business has been good in terms of the players brought in. Oliver and Johnson are looking very good and others have shown glimpses of quality but I think we’re a few players light.

Who do you think will be Town’s key man this season?

I think Kosylo will be the key man this season, by far our biggest attacking threat in my opinion. Also a big season for Morgan I feel.

What are you looking forward to the most this season?

I’m looking forward to the big away games, Orient, Tranmere, Hartlepool etc.

What would you count as a successful campaign?

For me staying up would be a good season. Not very ambitious I know but as a part time new promoted team in a predominantly full time league, I think that would be a start.

How do you think Town will fare?

I think realistically town will finish about 18th in the league although hopefully I’m pleasantly surprised and we push on up the league!

Kit Walton

How do you rate the club’s summer transfer business?

Disappointed to lose Captain Kev and Jordan Sinnott, but this was not the club’s doing. We look a bit short of numbers up front, but well covered everywhere else.

Who do you think will be Town’s key man this season?

More than one answer here. Adam Morgan will score plenty if he’s played in position. Much is expected of Connor Oliver as playmaker, so a bit of pressure there.

What are you looking forward to the most this season?

All those wonderful trips to the South East. Can’t wait to visit Leyton and Dagenham, 4 days and 7 miles apart!

What would you count as a successful campaign?

Last time we came up, we made the playoffs first season, so that is my benchmark (unlikely as it may seem). The top seven qualify this year, so there’s a chance.

How do you think Town will fare?

I fully expect my benchmark to be achieved. There are no real standout teams in the division, but I suppose there is always the danger of money teams buying promotion again.

Adam Heslop

How do you rate the club’s summer transfer business?

This summer has been quieter than I expected, although a few players have been brought in, and let go, I expected more.

Who do you think will be Town’s key man this season?

Watching the pre-season games I think Connor Oliver will be a massive influence on the team this season.

What are you looking forward to the most this season?

Can’t wait to get back to the Shay next Saturday, but I must say I am looking forward to a weekend in Torquay in April rather than a being down there on a freezing wet Tuesday night in February.

How do you think Town will fare?

Finishing mid table would be a good result this season. I do think we may struggle though, with almost all teams being full time I think we might end up in a relegation battle come March/April time.