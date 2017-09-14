FC Halifax Town: Former Chester and Stockport boss appointed as Head of Scouting

Former Chester and Stockport manager Neil Young has been appointed as FC Halifax Town’s Head of Scouting.

Young has a number of promotions on his CV with Colwyn Bay and then Chester, who he guided to three straight promotions into non-league’s top tier.

Young’s last role in management was at Altrincham, but he resigned after just six games in August 2016 and announced it would be his last job in football management.

On his appointment at Halifax, Young said: “I have had a few battles over the years competing against FC Halifax Town in management roles, but football management is now behind me.

“It will now be really nice to be working on the same side with such a progressive club and personally I am really looking forward to getting started and playing my part in bringing future success.”