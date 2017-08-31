FC Halifax Town: Heath admits losing Kosylo is a ‘big blow’

Town boss Billy Heath admits it is a “big blow” to be without suspended winger Matty Kosylo for Saturday’s clash with Fylde at The Shay (3pm).

Kosylo was sent-off in Bank Holiday Monday’s 0-0 draw at Gateshead, two days after scoring a sensational goal in Halifax’s televised 2-0 win over Guiseley.

Before that game, the winger set-up Adam Morgan’s goal at Solihull Moors to seal The Shaymen’s first win of the season.

“He’s been tremendous,” Heath said. “He goes through everything he can to play for you, which is what you want as a manager.

“He’s been carrying this glute problem but finds a way to get through it. He also had an ankle problem going into the Gateshead game because he gets kicked that much.

“It’s a big blow to lose him because he’s been fantastic. It took him the first couple of games to get used to the pace of it and how little time you have on the ball compared to the Conference North.

“But the last few games he’s been magnificent. He’s been playing at the top of his game, while carrying a couple of knocks.”

Heath could also be without right-backs Cliff Moyo and Michael Duckworth on Saturday, two of several injuries he has had to contend with in the early weeks of the season.

“It’s difficult but let’s hope we’re getting them all early on,” Heath added. “We’ve just been unfortunate.

“There’s been a couple of recurrences, such as Cliff and Michael with their hamstring injuries, but sometimes you get that.

“Apart from those, we’ve only had minor problems, and hopefully things will settle down now.

“Nathan Hotte has come through the last two games without a problem. He was fatigued on Monday but all the lads were.

“That’s what this league is about. Players are playing at a level they’ve never played at before and every game is 100 per cent intensity.

“The Conference North is demanding but the players have had to go up another level.

“Plus you have the travelling time. Our journeys have gone up from a couple of hours at the most to four or five hours for some away trips.”