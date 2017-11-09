FC Halifax Town: Heath hopeful of more new signings

Town boss Billy Heath is confident the club will see more signings after the departure of midfielder David Lynch.

Lynch has left The Shay to join National League North club Southport for an undisclosed fee.

Lynch was a regular starter last season as Town gained promotion to the National League, but has found first-team opportunities more limited this season.

“We had to be fair to David. He wanted to play every game but we just felt his game time was going to be more limited than last season,” Heath said.

“We had a chat and this is a good move for him.

“He’s been absolutely magnificent for me. He was a big part in us getting promoted last season, I can’t speak highly enough of him. He’s been one of the best lads I’ve worked with. His attitude and desire to win is first-class.”

Heath has already brought in right-back Josh Clackstone on a month’s loan from Hull City this week, but is hoping that won’t be the end of his transfer activity.

“We need to bring someone else in and hopefully we’ll make some signings shortly,” he said.

“We’ll hopefully do quite a bit of business this week.

“There might be others going out and if they do then they need to be replaced.”