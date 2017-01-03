FC Halifax Town: Heath left frustrated at more poor defending

Town boss Billy Heath says his side cannot continue to be so lax in defence after they conceded another two goals in their New Year’s Day draw with Darlington.

It’s now eight games without a win for Halifax, who have gone nine games without a clean sheet after Adam Morgan’s brace was cancelled out by goals from Darlington’s Josh Gillies and Kevin Burgess.

“I think everybody’s frustrated,” said Heath.

“We’ve scored two goals and drawn at home and I said to the boys, ‘if we score two goals, home or away, we should really come out with a win’.

“We’re frustrated because we’re conceding goals and that’s something we’ve got to rectify.”

Asked whether he thought a draw was a fair result from the game, Heath said: “Possibly. I think both teams had purple patches in the game.

“I thought we started the game very well. For 25 minutes I thought we dominated.

“We had a couple of chances to go further in front and we didn’t take them.

“Then we gave a not great goal away again and then they had a little spell.

“In the second-half both teams gave the ball away quite a lot.

“The game got stretched, it was end to end, but I don’t think anyone can say it wasn’t an entertaining game.

“We had some good chances to win the game.

“I need to see their second goal because it looks like a foul all day long. It may not be but that was my first reaction.”

Heath was particularly aggrieved at Darlington’s opener.

“We’re disappointed about the first goal (by Darlington),” he said.

“We seemed to be in control of the situation to be able to clear it, we didn’t, and it’s in the back of the net.

“But effort and commitment wise, the boys gave everything.

“It was a high-paced, high-energy game and the boys couldn’t have given any more.

“Quality wise we know we can be better but at the end of the day we’ve got a point.”

On Morgan, who now has four goals in his first two Town games, Heath said: “He’s a goalscorer, that’s why we brought him here.

“He’s had a great start and long may it continue.

“He’s got to get a partnership built up with with whoever he plays with and that is in the very early stages, but he’s got four goals in two games so we’re pleased.”

The other home debutant on the day was keeper Sam Johnson, who joined on loan from Port Vale on the morning of the game to replace the injured Steve Drench.

“He did really well,” Heath added. “He’s big, he’s imposing, he’s made two or three good saves.

“He was here last year so he knows the club and we’re pleased that we’ve got him until the end of the season.

“Steve Drench could be out for a month, maybe longer, so we brought him in for that reason as well as him being a very good keeper.

“At the end of the day, what you want is competition for places. That’s what we need everywhere.”