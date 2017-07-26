FC Halifax Town: Heath seeking replacement right-back for Roberts

Town boss Billy Heath says the club want to sign a replacement right-back for ex-captain Kevin Roberts - but thinks that will be that for new signings.

Roberts joined Wrexham on a two-year deal last week, leaving Cliff Moyo and Ross Barrows as the club’s senior players in that position.

But Heath is keen to sign a replacement for Roberts.

“We’ll be looking because we need two players for every position going into the Conference,” he said.

“Cliff has played every game this pre-season, he’s the player that’s played the most minutes, and he was fantastic again on Saturday.

“Realistically I think we’re there now. That’s not to say we’re not always on the lookout but if we get a right-back in, I think we’re there.”

Heath has decided who his new captain will be but did not reveal his decision.

The Town boss also expressed his sadness that Saturday’s friendly with Bradford City at The Shay will be played behind-closed-doors on police advice.

“It’s disappointing for everybody,” he said. “Game-wise it’ll be different for everybody. I’ve certainly not ever had a team play behind-closed-doors.

“It’s difficult for the fans but from our point of view it’s important the game went ahead because it’s the most important pre-season friendly you have, the week before the season starts.”

Town are also on the lookout for a new chief scout after Luke Fogarty left the role and joined Telford.

Heath added: “Luke’s got a good job at Telford now, full-time, so it’s ongoing looking for a replacement.

“It’s a huge job. It’s looking at the opposition and trying to recruit players from all sorts of levels, below us or above us.

“It’s a big position to fill but we’re ongoing with that and hopefully we’ll rectify that position as quickly as we can.”