FC Halifax Town: Heath wants more new signings

Town boss Billy Heath looks set to continue revamping his squad after revealing he is targeting “two or three” more new signings.

Right-back Josh Clackstone and midfielder Harry Middleton, on loan from Hull and Port Vale respectively, made their debuts in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Woking, while Hull loanee Dan Batty made his home debut in the game.

A fourth recent signing, Tranmere loanee George Waring, came off the bench in the game, while midfielders Liam King and David Lynch have recently left the club.

But Heath is adamant Halifax need more reinforcements, and was hoping for more progress this week.

“We need some more, maybe two or three,” said the Halifax manager.

“All the players we’ve brought in are on loan and I’d like to get some permanent signings in. We’re still trying.”

Heath said more players may leave the Town squad after the recent departures of King and Lynch, and said it will “probably” be a case of one-out-one-in.

Clackstone enjoyed an impressive first Town appearance at right-back on Saturday, one that pleased Heath.

“Josh has had one training session with us but I thought he did ever so well,” he said.

“Under 23’s football is nothing like what we play on a Saturday. It’s all possession, not a lot of contact, different tempo.

“But he did veyy well. He defended well, stuck to what we wanted him to do. He was functional, solid. Nobody got in behind him and he made some good choices on the ball.”

Middleton also caught the eye in a game that never came to life.

“Harry is experienced for a young man,” Heath said. “He’s played 60-odd league games.

“He’s getting back to playing regularly at a good standard now, and thanks to Port Vale for letting him come.

“I think he had a good debut, you can see his quality on the ball, he’s got good mobility. As he keeps playing I think you’ll see more from him.”

And on Batty’s performance on Saturday, Heath said: “Batts plays in that little pocket but he’ll put the graft in, doesn’t mind a tackle.

“One or two things didn’t quite happen for him first-half but he kept going.

“We took him off because we wanted more of a goal threat and go a bit more direct, nothing to do with his performance.”